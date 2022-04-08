Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 6.3%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $119.26 and last traded at $119.38. 30,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,285,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.37.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,946 shares of company stock worth $51,560,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

