Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.23 Per Share

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $4.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.89 billion.

Separately, Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.