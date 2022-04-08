Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.02

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.02 and last traded at $57.76, with a volume of 5784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

