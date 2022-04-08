Rogers Communications Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $3.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.37. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

RCI opened at $58.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after purchasing an additional 139,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

