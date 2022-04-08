Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $21,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,669,000 after purchasing an additional 46,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $271.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.89. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.65 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.65.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.