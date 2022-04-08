Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rocket Companies traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 74266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,100 shares of company stock valued at $543,056 over the last three months. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.