Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rocket Companies traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 74266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.
In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,100 shares of company stock valued at $543,056 over the last three months. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
