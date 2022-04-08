Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a sector weight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $78.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Roblox has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,380 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

