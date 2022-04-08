Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HOOD. Citigroup reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

HOOD stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $371,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,642.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

