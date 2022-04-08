Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 58.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 82,806 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $1,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 190.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 108.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

NYSE:RHI opened at $110.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.71. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.10 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

