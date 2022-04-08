Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NYSE RHI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.65. 2,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,872. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $79.10 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.71.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 180.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

