Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,932 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,205,000 after purchasing an additional 94,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,808,000 after purchasing an additional 210,950 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH stock opened at $276.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.94 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.44.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

