Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 257,282 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 257,282 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after acquiring an additional 651,281 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 818,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,911,000 after purchasing an additional 187,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $123.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.31 and its 200-day moving average is $150.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,625. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.