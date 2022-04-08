Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $13.08 Million Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Bunge worth $13,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Bunge by 120.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $116.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.48. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 15.34%.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $20,474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

