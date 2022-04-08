Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $12.50 Million Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,122 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $12,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $572,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CG stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

