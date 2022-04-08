Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.83 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Fair Isaac worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 182.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 351.8% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.71.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $421.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $482.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

