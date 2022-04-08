Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 16,701 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $14,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $1,496,980,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $192,265,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after purchasing an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 594,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,532,000 after buying an additional 297,354 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,361,000 after buying an additional 253,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $292.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of -138.19 and a beta of 0.93. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $207.83 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.75.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

