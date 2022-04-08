Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 44,272 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,272 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $13,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

