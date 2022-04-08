RM (LON:RM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $192.22

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 192.22 ($2.52) and traded as low as GBX 141.49 ($1.86). RM shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.90), with a volume of 451,053 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £113.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 158.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 190.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get RM alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from RM’s previous dividend of $1.70. RM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources division offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.