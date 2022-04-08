RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 30th

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE RMI opened at $18.79 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.