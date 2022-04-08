River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 260,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $56,511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.24. 117,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,277,927. The firm has a market cap of $417.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

