Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) to Sell

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.00.

RAD opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Rite Aid has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $23.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

