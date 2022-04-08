RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,534.20

Shares of RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,534.20 ($33.24) and traded as high as GBX 2,534.76 ($33.24). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,500 ($32.79), with a volume of 289,553 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 4.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,534.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,607.13.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $17.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. RIT Capital Partners’s payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.