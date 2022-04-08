RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$26.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $20.63.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

