Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,220 ($81.57) to GBX 6,460 ($84.72) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,780 ($75.80) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.87) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,636.92 ($73.93).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 6,151 ($80.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,731.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,161.04. The stock has a market cap of £99.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 352.32 ($4.62) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($72.05), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($755,470.03).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

