Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives GBX 665 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 676.43 ($8.87).

RMV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.70) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.31) to GBX 740 ($9.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.43) to GBX 800 ($10.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

RMV traded up GBX 7.58 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 643.18 ($8.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 644.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 696.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 557.40 ($7.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 810 ($10.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.60), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($19,899.38).

About Rightmove (Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.