Rightmove (LON:RMV) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RMV. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.26) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.70) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rightmove to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.87) to GBX 630 ($8.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.31) to GBX 740 ($9.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 655.56 ($8.60).

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 635.60 ($8.34) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 644.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 696.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.62. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 557.40 ($7.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.62). The company has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 29.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Rightmove’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.60), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($19,899.38).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

