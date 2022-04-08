Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of RELL opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.62. Richardson Electronics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $15.76.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter.

In other Richardson Electronics news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $75,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

