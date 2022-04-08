Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RYTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,905,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 345,757 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,256,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,445,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.