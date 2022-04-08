RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in RH were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at $10,171,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth about $1,631,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RH by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth about $41,829,000. Finally, Long Walk Management LP increased its holdings in RH by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 837,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $272,755,623.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,261,761 shares of company stock valued at $409,529,620 in the last three months. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RH. StockNews.com began coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

NYSE RH opened at $327.82 on Friday. RH has a 1-year low of $313.85 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. RH’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 26.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

