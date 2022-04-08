Revomon Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.18 Million (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. Revomon has a market capitalization of $10.18 million and $686,737.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00046982 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.01 or 0.07464276 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,659.30 or 0.99964449 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.