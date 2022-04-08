Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 64,003 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mente sold 64,003 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $3,471,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Michael Mente sold 66,211 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $3,496,602.91.

On Monday, March 21st, Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,464.86.

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,132,830.92.

On Friday, February 25th, Michael Mente sold 900 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00.

Shares of RVLV opened at $52.92 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 109.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 63.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 117,304 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

