Reviewing Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) & Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) and Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vacasa and Frontdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vacasa 0 3 5 0 2.63 Frontdoor 0 2 2 0 2.50

Vacasa presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.73%. Frontdoor has a consensus price target of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.34%. Given Vacasa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vacasa is more favorable than Frontdoor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vacasa and Frontdoor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vacasa $889.06 million 3.46 -$142.03 million N/A N/A Frontdoor $1.60 billion 1.59 $128.00 million $1.50 20.73

Frontdoor has higher revenue and earnings than Vacasa.

Profitability

This table compares Vacasa and Frontdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vacasa N/A N/A -2.70% Frontdoor 7.99% 3,066.67% 13.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Vacasa shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Frontdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frontdoor beats Vacasa on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc. operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Frontdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It also offers ProConnect on-demand home services business and Streem, a technology platform that uses augmented reality, computer vision, and machine learning that helps home service professionals quickly and accurately diagnose breakdowns and complete repairs. The company serves homeowners under the American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark Home Warranty, OneGuard, Frontdoor, and Streem brands. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

