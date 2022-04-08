Reviewing RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) and Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. RBB Bancorp pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Auburn National Bancorporation pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Auburn National Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

37.2% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Auburn National Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $165.81 million 2.68 $56.91 million $2.86 7.98 Auburn National Bancorporation $30.80 million 3.82 $8.04 million $2.27 14.75

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auburn National Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Auburn National Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 34.32% 12.64% 1.46% Auburn National Bancorporation 26.64% 7.69% 0.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RBB Bancorp and Auburn National Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 1 3 0 0 1.75 Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.36%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 23 branches in the Western region with branches in Los Angeles County, California; Orange County, California; Ventura County, California; Clark County, Nevada; Honolulu, Hawaii, as well as in Eastern region with branches in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, New York; Chicago, Illinois and Edison, New Jersey. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through seven full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; as well as loan production offices in Auburn and Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

