Reviewing Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -19.42% -7.55% -6.76% Beauty Health N/A 79.36% 2.92%

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beauty Health has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Repro Med Systems and Beauty Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Beauty Health 0 1 9 0 2.90

Beauty Health has a consensus target price of $29.13, suggesting a potential upside of 85.75%. Given Beauty Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Beauty Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $23.49 million 5.53 -$4.56 million ($0.10) -29.10 Beauty Health $260.09 million 9.02 -$375.11 million N/A N/A

Repro Med Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beauty Health.

Summary

Beauty Health beats Repro Med Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro Med Systems (Get Rating)

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, NY.

About Beauty Health (Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

