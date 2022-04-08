Reviewing Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) & Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG)

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) and Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ascend Wellness and Tauriga Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ascend Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.68%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Tauriga Sciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Tauriga Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 1.83 -$122.66 million N/A N/A Tauriga Sciences $280,000.00 27.23 -$3.63 million N/A N/A

Tauriga Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Tauriga Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -36.90% -91.65% -19.62% Tauriga Sciences -1,957.84% -1,398.84% -277.12%

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats Tauriga Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray. In addition, the company offers rainbow deluxe sampler pack, CBD non-GMO dietary supplements, and CBD scented bath bombs. It sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. The company has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York.

