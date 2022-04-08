REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Get REV Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $12.55 on Friday. REV Group has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in REV Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 13,784.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REV Group (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.