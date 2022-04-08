Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vapotherm (VAPO)

Vapotherm (NYSE: VAPO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/7/2022 – Vapotherm was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

4/6/2022 – Vapotherm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

3/31/2022 – Vapotherm was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

3/25/2022 – Vapotherm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

3/3/2022 – Vapotherm was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

2/25/2022 – Vapotherm had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $35.00 to $21.00.

VAPO stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $206.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -1.07. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 52.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 156,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 172,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

