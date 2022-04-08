Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Twitter (TWTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) recently:

4/5/2022 – Twitter was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Twitter is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $51.00.

3/18/2022 – Twitter had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Twitter is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Twitter is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Twitter was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $85.00 to $50.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $50.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $79.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of -160.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Twitter by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Twitter by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,321,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,823,000 after buying an additional 116,040 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,893,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $3,063,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

