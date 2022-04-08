Research Analysts Set Expectations for Livent Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Livent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of LTHM opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,270.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Livent has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

