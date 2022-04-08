Research Analysts Set Expectations for HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.46. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.55.

NYSE:HCA opened at $254.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $185.21 and a 52-week high of $272.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.35 and its 200 day moving average is $248.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,091 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,719,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $596,396,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

