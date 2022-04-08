Research Analysts Set Expectations for Eastman Chemical’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eastman Chemical in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.61 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EMN. Barclays upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $106.96 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.44. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

