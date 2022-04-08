renDOGE (RENDOGE) Trading Up 5.9% This Week

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $423,307.24 and approximately $40,916.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, renDOGE has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00046316 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.36 or 0.07500025 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,625.88 or 0.99500951 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

