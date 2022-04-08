Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

NASDAQ:ABCL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 78,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,419. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of -1.13.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.05 million. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCL. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, COO Veronique Lecault purchased 230,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $1,998,632.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 260,789 shares of company stock worth $2,265,033. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbCellera Biologics Profile (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.