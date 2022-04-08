Renaissance Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,217. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.45% and a negative net margin of 429.40%. Analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEGN shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

