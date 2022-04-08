Renaissance Capital LLC Has $717,000 Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 85,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,744. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBIO. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile (Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.