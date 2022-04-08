Renaissance Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ON by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONON traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.69. 34,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,455. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

