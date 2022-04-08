Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Barclays

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

NYSE RRX opened at $138.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $125.42 and a 52-week high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.02). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In related news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord (Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.