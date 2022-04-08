Refinable Hits Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0782 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Refinable has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $679,646.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00046459 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.31 or 0.07581752 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,781.49 or 0.99977820 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

