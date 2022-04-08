Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boyd Group Services (BYD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Boyd Group Services (TSE: BYD):

3/25/2022 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$230.00 to C$180.00.

3/24/2022 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$240.00 to C$200.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$264.00 to C$230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$235.00 to C$180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Boyd Group Services was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$225.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$188.00.

3/24/2022 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$250.00 to C$225.00.

3/22/2022 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$255.00 to C$235.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$255.00 to C$230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Boyd Group Services was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating.

Shares of TSE BYD traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$170.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$165.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$197.33. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$145.70 and a twelve month high of C$267.00. The firm has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 124.65.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$650.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$636.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 5.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

