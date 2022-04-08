Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enerplus (ERF)

Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/4/2022 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

3/31/2022 – Enerplus is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $15.50 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/7/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$24.00.

3/1/2022 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $15.20 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.94 to C$16.00.

2/25/2022 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

2/25/2022 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

2/7/2022 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Shares of NYSE ERF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 224,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,036. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%. The firm had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

